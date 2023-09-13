Prospective buyer abandons Deerfield campus development
DEERFIELD, Ill. - The long-standing dispute between Deerfield residents and an industrial park has come to an end.
The CEO of Baxter International has announced that the prospective buyer for their headquarters campus in Deerfield has decided not to proceed with development plans.
He also revealed that the property is being withdrawn from the market altogether.
This decision comes in response to concerns raised by residents, who feared that the planned industrial plant would lead to increased pollution in the area.