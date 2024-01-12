Prostitution investigation at Geneva massage parlor leads to 2 arrests

article

The owner of a massage business and a massage therapist in Geneva are behind bars after a prostitution investigation.

Xunyi Fu, 45, is the listed owner of the business, Hy Massage. She's charged with the following, per Geneva police:

One count of prostitution, a Class A misdemeanor; and

One count of operating as a massage therapist without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.

Zhixiang Zeng, 35, is a massage therapist at the business and is charged with one count of operating as a massage therapist without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.

Police say they began the investigation after receiving multiple reports of illicit activity at the massage parlor.

Both women were arrested but later released. They're expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 20.