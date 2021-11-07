Protesters demand answers about death of Treasure Hendrix, who was reportedly found dead in cop’s RV

Protesters in Chicago are demanding answers about the death of Treasure Hendrix.

Hendrix, 35, was found dead in an RV on South Western Avenue in August. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Officer said an autopsy found high levels of a mixture of drugs in her system and called the death an accidental overdose.

But Hendrix's friends say there is more to her death. The RV that she was found in is believed to be owned by a former Chicago police officer, who had resigned the same month she was found.

Dozens of people marched to Chicago FBI headquarters on Sunday to demand a further investigation.

