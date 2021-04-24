Protesters demand police union leader Catanzara resign, say reform is impossible with him in power

A hundred people looking for change in the Chicago Police Department rallied in Chicago on Saturday. One of their demands: get rid of the police union president.

The protests came after Chicago police officer Eric Stillman killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in an alley in Little Village.

Protesters said Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has done and said racist things and that there is no chance of police reform while Catanzara is around.

"The police brutality that happens in black and brown communities across Chicago and the nation is unacceptable, immoral and we are not going to tolerate that any longer," said Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th).

Catanzara was suspended without pay from the Chicago Police Department in February pending the outcome of his case before the Police Board, CPD said.

On Jan. 26, the Superintendent of Police filed with the Police Board charges against Catanzara alleging multiple rule violations stemming from statements on social media and other acts. The charges recommend that Catanzara be discharged from the Chicago Police Department.

Advertisement



