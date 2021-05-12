Protesters rally in downtown Chicago in support of Palestinians

One of two protests that were planned for Wednesday in support of Palestinians began around 4 p.m. in downtown Chicago.

The protest is organized by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine.

Officials said the rally includes about eight speakers. A march is set to start at 5 p.m.

Their goal is to bring awareness to the Chicago community about what is happening to Palestinians and to demand justice and peace.

They also want the Biden Administration to take action.

The death toll is rising as violence escalates between Israel and Palestinians.

Thus far, 65 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and at least 365 people have been wounded.

Seven people have been killed on the Israeli side by rocket fire and dozens in Israel have been injured.

On Wednesday morning, FOX 32 talked to a Palestinian-American radio host to get the Palestinian perspective on this violence.

"The majority of Palestinians, the majority of Israelis do not want this. They really do want peace. But it only takes a small group of extremists on both sides," said Arab News Columnist Ray Hanania.

Additionally, Aviv Ezra, Israel's Consul General to the Midwest based in Chicago, provided his point of view.

"This is a choice between a radical, vicious, murderous regime named Hamas or are we supporting a liberal democracy, fighting for its life and values in extremely tough neighborhood," said Ezra.

The Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Chicago says it stands by Israel and its people as they work to stop these terror attacks that threaten Israelis of all religions and Palestinians living in Gaza and Jerusalem.

Another protest will take place in Bridgeview at 9 p.m. It will begin in front of the Nile plaza in the 7300 block of West 87th Street.