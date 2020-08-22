Protests at Whitney Young, UIC focus on relationship between students and police

article

A group calling for an end to the Fraternal Order of Police contract with the University of Illinois Chicago Saturday afternoon was a prelude to the bigger rally of the day. That happened outside Whitney Young High School where young adults talked about the inequalities they experienced while students at Chicago public schools.

A week after a violent confrontation with police downtown, a number of protesters who were there turned out for today’s rally outside Whitney Young chanting, “It is our duty to win!”

“You need to really understand that it is embedded in the language. Racism is the question of the human. Understand that we are not seen as human in this school,” said Jalen Kobayashi.

Protesters say police have no business working with students when they’re responsible for striking Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

“I didn’t even hit the ground . My head didn’t even get a chance to hit the ground. I hit my megaphone and I still got a concussion. That’s how hard a grown white man wearing a uniform that I paid for him to wear. That’s how hard he pushed me,” said

For now, schools have a choice and 33 councils have decided to retain police while 12 say they’ll remove officers from their schools. Protesters are also adamant about the call to defund the Chicago police department, again pointing to last weekend.

“Explain to me how the majority of the people arrested were white women, but the majority of people who were charged were black men,”

As night set in, the group left Whitney Young, marching north with police following close behind.