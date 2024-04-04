Public health alert: Measles exposure risk at southwest suburban Walmart store

Stickney public health officials are warning the public of possible measles exposure after someone who had the illness went into a Walmart store in Bedford Park.

Health officials confirmed the case Thursday and said the individual who had measles visited the Walmart Supercenter at 7050 S. Cicero Avenue between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22.

Anyone who visited the Walmart store on this date between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. may have been exposed, according to health officials.

Those who have been exposed at the Walmart store but have received a measles vaccine are "likely protected" but will need to monitor themselves for possible symptoms for 21 days.

If any symptoms arise, you're urged to call a healthcare provider before going to an office in person to help mitigate the spread.

Those who were exposed and are not vaccinated against measles should contact the health district's Communicable Disease team at 708-0237-8985 for further instructions.

The best protection against measles is the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Those who are looking to receive the vaccine can do so through most doctor's offices and pharmacies.

Measles is highly contagious and symptoms to look for include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash that can appear three to five days after symptoms begin.

Symptoms after exposure to measles may not arise for a week or two after.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become avaialble.