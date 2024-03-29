Chicago faces measles surge: Total cases surpass 50

Measles cases in Chicago have spiked significantly, with 52 total cases being reported on Friday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said the majority of cases are in the Pilsen migrant shelter on Halsted Street.

This is a significant jump from Tuesday's measles update, which said there were 31 total cases.

Out of the reported cases, 31 are in children under the age of 5, according to health officials. You can keep up with the city's latest measles case data on its website here.

The best way to combat the illness is with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

As of Friday, the CDPH says more than 5,000 migrants have received the MMR vaccine since the first case of measles was reported in the city.

Those who are looking to receive the vaccine can do so through most doctor's offices and pharmacies. Two doses are 97% effective at preventing measles and a single dose is about 93% effective, the CDPH says.

"New arrivals didn’t bring measles to Chicago, it was circulating here and they are vulnerable to it because many come from countries where they didn’t receive the vaccinations we in the United States do, and they’re living in congregate settings where it can spread more easily. We’re now doing the hard work to contain that spread, and I want to thank the CDPH staff and our many partners, in particular Prism and Cimpar, who are making this happen," said CDPH Commissioner Olusimbo ‘Simbo’ Ige, MD, MPH.

The vaccine is also available for no out-of-pocket cost for children between 0-18 years old and uninsured adults 19 and older. To learn more, follow this link.

Measles is highly contagious and symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash that can appear three to five days after initial symptoms begin.

If you were exposed to measles, symptoms may not arise for a week or two after.

Those who fall ill with measles are urged to contact a medical provider over the phone before going into the office, to help mitigate the spread to others.