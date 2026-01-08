Public hearing in Pilsen to examine Chicago police, ICE interactions

The Brief Community members will gather in Pilsen tonight to discuss interactions between Chicago police and federal immigration agents. The hearing follows national outrage over a fatal shooting involving ICE agents in Minneapolis. Residents can attend in person at Thalia Hall or participate online.



Chicago residents will have an opportunity to voice concerns about immigration enforcement during a public hearing Thursday night in Pilsen.

What we know:

The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Thalia Hall, will focus on how Chicago police officers interact with federal immigration agents.

Organizers say they expect a large turnout, both in-person and online.

The hearing comes amid heightened national attention following a fatal shooting in Minneapolis involving ICE agents, an incident that has renewed questions about use of force and immigration enforcement practices.

In Chicago, the discussion will center on whether existing policies are being followed. Under Illinois law and the city’s Welcoming City Ordinance, Chicago police are prohibited from assisting federal agents with immigration enforcement.

The public hearing is being hosted by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. Residents will be able to share concerns and personal experiences related to immigration enforcement and police conduct.

What you can do:

Those who are interested in joining the meeting can do so in-person or online.

To join online, follow this link here.