Public invited to Sarasota funeral of veteran with no family

Members of the public are invited to attend the Sarasota funeral of a veteran with no immediate family.

Edward K. Pearson, from Naples, Florida, passed away last month at the age of 80.

The veteran has no immediate family to attend his funeral, according to the funeral home, so the public is invited to attend.

Pearson's service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1.

The interment, with military honors, will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery, located at 9810 State Road 72.