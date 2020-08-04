Puerto Rico added to Chicago's 14-day quarantine travel order

article

Chicago added Puerto Rico to its list of locations where people who are traveling to the city must quarantine for two weeks.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Public Health, made the announcement Tuesday morning that the U.S. territory will join the list of 22 states.

Chicago officials have acknowledged that there’s no way to broadly enforce the order. Arwady said public health officials can write tickets when they find people have violated the order.

This story is developing...