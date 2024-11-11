Pug Pal Project inspires first-graders in Northbrook

The Brief A first-grade teacher in Northbrook launched a unique pen pal program featuring pugs to enhance her students' writing, geography, and empathy skills. The project has expanded to include 250 pugs worldwide, connecting students with pug owners from diverse cultures and locations.



A first-grade teacher in Northbrook has found a unique way to boost her students’ communication skills: a pen pal program featuring pugs.

Sharon Latek started the Pug Pal Project a year ago at Wescott Elementary School and it has since expanded to include 250 pugs worldwide. Students write letters to their pug pen pals, sharing stories, drawings, and questions about their lives.

"We have Harley the pug. We have Bianca the pug. We have Sasha the pug," Latek said.

The project has numerous benefits beyond writing practice. Students learn about geography, science, and empathy as they connect with pug owners from different parts of the world.

"It helps them with writing first of all, it also helps them with geography skills," Latek said. "We have science tied in, so we’re talking about how we’re in the season of fall, but we just got a letter from Australia, how they’re going into summer."

The program even includes a pug with special needs who writes to a classroom of students with special needs.

"It helps everybody be involved too," Latek said.