Pulaski Park carjacking: Man pistol-whipped at gas station

A man was pistol-whipped and carjacked at a gas station Thursday morning in the Pulaski Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old was at a gas station around 12:50 a.m. when two gunmen forced him out of his vehicle in the 6300 block of North Central Avenue, according to police.

The gunmen struck the victim in the head with a handgun and fled in his Audi SUV. The victim was taken by paramedics to Ascension Resurrection Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.