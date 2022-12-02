Purdue University stabbing: Defense attorneys say murder suspect was 'student of concern'

Defense attorneys are pushing for an insanity defense in a deadly dorm room stabbing that occurred at Purdue University in October.

Varun Manish Chheda, 20, died of multiple sharp force traumatic injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.

According to local reports, Chheda had been gaming online with friends the night he died, and Andrew Wu, Chheda's friend, told WTHR that he heard screaming through the gaming platform.

His roommate, JJ Min Sha, 22, called authorities after the stabbing to report the incident, and he was taken into custody.

On Friday, Sha's legal team presented 'student of concern' reports in court, arguing the paperwork from Purdue and Sha's middle and high schools show his mental health struggles.

His attorneys believe he is incompetent to stand trial.

The judge wants to hear from Sha before issuing a decision.

The hearing is set for later this month.