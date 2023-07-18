Racine police chase; 130 mph speeds, vehicle stolen in Chicago

A 22-year-old Chicago man was arrested Tuesday morning, July 18 in Racine County following a police chase and crash. The vehicle was reported stolen.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began around 12:40 a.m. after a deputy observed a white Infiniti traveling northbound on I-94 at a high rate of speed.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop south of Seven Mile Road, however, the driver accelerated to speeds in excess of 125 mph and turned off their lights.

The vehicle exited at Elm Road, failed to stop at the end of the ramp, turned westbound on Elm Road, and then turned back southbound onto I-94.

Another deputy ahead of the pursuit deployed spike strips – which deflated the vehicle’s driver side rear tire. The vehicle continued southbound, turned its lights back on, and reached speeds of 130 mph. The vehicle exited at CTH K and immediately reentered southbound I-94.

Racine police chase; 130 mph speeds, vehicle stolen

The vehicle exited at eastbound STH 20 and began losing its rear tire. The vehicle turned westbound on STH 20 and crashed into the front yard of Borzynski's Farm & Floral Market.

The suspect ran northwest into a cornfield.

A permitter was set up, a drone was deployed, and a Sturtevant police officer with her K-9 assisted in searching for the suspect. Eventually, deputies located Christopher Moore Jr., a 22, from Chicago, in a heavily wooded area. The deputies took Moore into custody without further incident.

Upon searching the suspect vehicle, deputies located a loaded, Glock 23, 40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine on the front passenger floorboard. The vehicle listed to a 2020 Infiniti from Omaha, Nebraska, and it was stolen while in Chicago on Sunday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Deputies transported Moore to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on a $15,800 bail for the following charges: