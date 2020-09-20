Railroad repairs to close First Avenue in Melrose Park
CHICAGO - A section of First Avenue in west suburban Melrose Park will close Monday for railroad work.
First Avenue will be closed just south of North Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Monday for repairs to the Canadian National Railway crossing, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
A detour will reroute traffic via Lake Street, Fifth Street and North Avenue, IDOT said.
The work is expected to wrap up by 9 a.m. Sept. 26, officials said.