Railroad repairs to close First Avenue in Melrose Park

A section of First Avenue in west suburban Melrose Park will close Monday for railroad work.

First Avenue will be closed just south of North Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Monday for repairs to the Canadian National Railway crossing, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

A detour will reroute traffic via Lake Street, Fifth Street and North Avenue, IDOT said.

The work is expected to wrap up by 9 a.m. Sept. 26, officials said.