Rally held for Glenwood Cougars after suspension of football league

Rainbow PUSH is calling for an immediate investigation into the suspension of the Glenwood Cougars football league.

A rally will be held at 6 p.m. at the Hickory Glen Park.

The league was suspended after it was discovered that a 13-year-old player was taking high school level courses.

Tremayne Gandy was told that he could no longer be a Glenwood Cougar because he is currently a high school sophomore.

According to his football league's bylaws, high schoolers are ineligible to play, but Gandy's mother said she was unaware of this rule, as her son has been on the team since he was five years old.

Gandy's coach says he didn't realize the teen skipped fifth grade because he was attending a small private school.

League officials just got wind of the violation even though Gandy played on the team throughout his freshman year.