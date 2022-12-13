Ram recalling 1.23 million pickups for tailgate trouble

article

Ram will voluntarily recall 1.23 million pickups sold in the U.S. due to an issue with their tailgates that could allow them to open while the vehicle is in motion.

The action affects 2019-2022 model year 1500 , 2500 and 3500 trucks.

Ram said the striker plates for the tailgate latches may be out of alignment, which could prevent their complete closure.

No accidents or injuries are known to be related to the problem, which poses the threat of allowing cargo to spill out of a truck's bed and onto the road.

STELLANTIS, US GOVERNMENT WARN 276K VEHICLE OWNERS TO PARK OLDER MODELS AFTER TAKATA AIR BAGS KILLED 3 DRIVERS

Approximately 145,965 of the recalled vehicles are estimated to have the problem.

The recall does not apply to the Ram Classic model , which is a previous-generation truck that is still in production, or Ram's equipped with the Multifunction Tailgate option, which is split in the middle and can either be opened down or to the side like a door.

JEEP ISSUES RECALL AND STOP-SALE ORDER ON 63K HYBRID WRANGLER SUVS FOR POWER LOSS

An additional 170,000 trucks sold outside the U.S. will also be recalled.

Notifications will be sent to owners in January, but owners can call the automaker 1-800-853-1403 for more information.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ram urges owners to make sure they properly secure any cargo in the meantime.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.