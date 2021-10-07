Rami Malek talks about creating a complex villain in 'No Time To Die'

"No Time To Die" hits theaters Friday, with Daniel Craig turning in his final performance as 007 – but you can’t have a James Bond movie without a James Bond villain.

Oscar-winner Rami Malek turns in a chilling performance as Bond’s final foe in "No Time To Die" – and Malek sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk all about it.

Instead of asking what Malek learned from past actors who’ve portrayed Bond villains, Hamilton wanted to know what future actors who play them could learn from Malek’s performance.

"I would always say ‘don’t pay any attention to any of that,’ think about the circumstances that you have to you have to fulfill in the movie. And this being Daniel’s final film, it’s all about celebrating James Bond."

Malek added "I wanted to make a complex intricate villain where you really do question his moral compass."

"No Time To Die" hits theaters Friday.