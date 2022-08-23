Car service with bulletproof vehicles, armed drivers available in multiple cities -- including Chicago

A new car service is hitting the rideshare industry, and you can catch it in Chicago.

Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz launched a company that provides bulletproof cars and armed drivers.

The company was inspired by the rapper's own brush with death.

"I was on the highway with Young Thug, and we got sprayed on the highway about 75 rounds, and I was like this is the perfect idea for me. I'm going to create like an Uber service," said Zoey.

He says he rented out 23 cars during a Miami festival, and he wants rappers, athletes and regular citizens who want to feel protected to use his company.