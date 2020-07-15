Rapper Trae tha Truth, Texans WR Kenny Stills arrested at Breonna Taylor protest

article

Houston Rapper Trae tha Truth was arrested Tuesday during a Louisville protest calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case outside the home of the Kentucky attorney general.

Court documents show the rapper was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process, a felony, Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct, both misdemeanors.

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was also arrested on the same charges at the protest.

Most of the 87 protesters who were arrested Tuesday received similar charges.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been widely criticized for his decision not to charge any of the three officers involved in Taylor's killing.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

The warrant to search Taylor’s home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there. Police used a “no-knock” search warrant, which allows them to enter without first announcing their presence. Louisville's Metro Council recently voted to ban the use of no-knock warrants.