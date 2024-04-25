Chicago crime: Police issue alert after series of car thefts in South Shore

Chicago police are warning residents in the South Shore neighborhood to be on alert following a slew of recent car thefts.

The string of car thefts occurred on these dates and locations, shared below:

1900 Block of East 73rd Street on April 11 at 7:28 a.m.

7100 Block of South Bennett Ave. on April 11 at 10:20 p.m.

7300 Block of South East End Ave. April 11-12 between 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 a.m.

7200 Block of South Euclid Ave. April 13-15 between 5:00 PM- 1:00 a.m.

7400 Block of South Constance Ave. on April 16 between 12:40 p.m. - 3:38 p.m.

7200 Block of South East End Ave. on April 20 between 3:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

1700 Block of East 72nd Street on April 21 between 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Police say the victims parked their vehicles legally on the street and returned to find them missing.

Details on the suspects haven't been released.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant, to not leave their keys in their vehicles or leave them running unattended.

Kia and Hyundai owners are also encouraged to obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks.

Anyone with more information on these incidents is urged to contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8384.