Chicago crash leaves 2 hurt, car slammed into North Side restaurant, police say

The Brief A crash in Ravenswood led a car to slam into a restaurant late Friday night. Two people, including a teenage girl, were hospitalized as a result.



A crash on the city’s North Side late Friday night led to a car driving into a restaurant.

The crash happened in the 5100 block of N. Western Avenue in Ravenswood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene a little before 10 p.m.

A blue-colored BMW driven by a 34-year-old man with a 17-year-old girl inside was traveling southbound when it hit a silver Honda driven by a 25-year-old man going northbound.

The crash caused the BMW to hit a building.

Video of the scene shows the car hit the Quick Bite restaurant and a nearby fence. The car appeared to sustain significant damage.

The 34-year-old driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital with unknown injuries, though his condition was stabilized.

The 17-year-old girl was taken to Swedish Hospital with unknown injuries. Her condition was also stabilized.

The 25-year-old driver of the Honda refused medical treatment.

Police said no citations were pending in connection with the crash.