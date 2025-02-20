REAL ID deadline looms: What Illinois residents need to know

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is working to clear up confusion about REAL IDs.

With the federal deadline less than three months away, Giannoulias is raising awareness about the requirements and deadline associated with the initiative.

What is a REAL ID, and why do you need one?

What we know:

Giannoulias emphasized that a REAL ID is not required for driving, valid identification or proof of citizenship.

A REAL ID is mainly needed for domestic air travel or access to certain federal facilities, such as military bases and courthouses, starting May 7.

However, those with a valid U.S. passport and individuals under 18 will not need a REAL ID.

Illinois residents with flights after May 7, 2025, should apply for a REAL ID at least 30 days before their trip. Temporary driver’s licenses or state IDs will not be accepted as REAL ID-compliant identification.

Currently, only 3.4 million Illinois residents—about 30% of those with a driver’s license or state ID—have a REAL ID.

Giannoulias' office has seen a rise in REAL ID issuances, with 628,279 issued in 2022, 864,240 in 2023, and 1.1 million in 2024. In January 2025, the office set a record by issuing 128,000 REAL IDs in a single month.

What documents are required for a REAL ID?

Those applying for a REAL ID must visit an Illinois DMV in-person and provide the following:

Proof of identity: Acceptable documents include a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad, or Certificate of Citizenship. Non-U.S. citizens can provide an employment authorization document, permanent resident card, or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form. If your name has changed, you must also provide legal name change documents.

Proof of Social Security number (SSN): Acceptable documents include a Social Security card, W-2, or pay stub displaying your full SSN.

Proof of Illinois residency: You must provide two documents showing your full name, such as a utility bill, rental agreement, property deed/title, or bank statement.

Proof of signature: Acceptable examples include a signed credit or debit card, canceled check, or a current state driver’s license or ID.

What's next:

Illinois residents can use an interactive online checklist to ensure they have the necessary documents before visiting a DMV.

To meet the growing demand, the office has added nearly 2,500 more daily appointments at 44 appointment-only DMVs in Chicago and the suburbs.

Residents should plan ahead and visit www.ilsos.gov to check requirements or schedule an appointment.