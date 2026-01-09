Reavis High School teacher resigns after inappropriate behavior allegations: officials

The Brief Two students reported allegations of inappropriate behavior by a Reavis High School World Languages teacher on Dec. 12, prompting administrators to immediately begin interviews and determine the claims had merit. After being interviewed with a union representative on Dec. 16, the teacher was suspended, faced termination, and ultimately resigned; he left the school on Dec. 19 without severance and was barred from campus and school events. Burbank Police and state education agencies have been notified and are conducting their own investigations, while school officials emphasized student safety as their top priority.



A teacher resigned from Reavis High School in Burbank, Ill. after allegations of inappropriate behavior, according to school officials.

What we know:

According to the school, two students reported allegations concerning inappropriate behavior of a teacher in the World Languages Department on Dec. 12. One student reported it to a counselor while the other reported it to an English teacher.

The staff members reported the allegations to the administration, who immediately interviewed several students that day as well as on the following Monday, Dec. 15. The administration determined the allegations had merit.

On Dec. 16, the accused teacher was interviewed with his union representative present, and after an investigation, the teacher was immediately placed on suspension and faced termination, according to school officials. The teacher offered up his resignation instead.

On Dec. 19, the accused teacher left the school without severance or post-employment compensation and was directed not to enter the building, be on campus, or attend any school-sponsored events.

The Burbank Police, Illinois Regional Office of Education, and Illinois State Board of Education were notified and have begun their own investigations, according to school officials.

What they're saying:

"To be clear, we take all allegations of inappropriate behavior and misconduct seriously," Superintendent Daniel J. Riordan said in a statement. "Our student's safety, security, and well-being will always be our top priority. We have a long history of listening to our students, believing in our students, and always protecting our students. That will never change."