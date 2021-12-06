Recall alert: 234,391 pounds of ham and pepperoni recalled, could give you listeria
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a recall of 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni because it might be contaminated with Listeria.
The ham and pepperoni were processed by Alexander & Hornung of Michigan, which is a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, and shipped nationwide.
No one has been reported to have gotten sick. The problem was discovered by product sampling.
The products were produced on various dates. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. M10125" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Listeriosis is a serious infection that can be fatal for the elderly, immunocompromised people, pregnant women and newborns. It causes fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, diarrhea, miscarriages, and stillbirths.
The USDA said you should check your refrigerator and freezer to make sure you don't have any of the recalled products:
Advertisement
- Wellshire Wood smoke no carving required spiral sliced all natural semi-boneless cooked seasoned uncured ham
- Wellshire Wood smoked semi-boneless all natural cooked seasoned uncured ham
- Wellshire Wood smoked no carving required spiral sliced all natural semi-boneless cooked seasoned uncured ham
- Wellshire Wood smoked semi-boneless all natural cooked seasoned uncured ham
- Wellshire Wood smoked no carving required spiral sliced all natural semi-boneless cooked season uncured ham
- Alexander & Hornung Spiral Sliced smoked ham with natural juices
- Alexander & Hornung Glazed Fully Cooked Spiral Sliced Honey Ham With Natural Juices Ready to Eat
- Alexander & Hornung Boneless ham water added fully cooked
- Alexander & Hornung Super Trim Bone-In Ham Steak
- Alexander & Hornung fully cooked ready to eat ham with natural juices
- Food Club fully cooked spiral sliced ham with natural juices honey cured
- Garrett Valley Farms All Natural Spiral Sliced Uncured Ham Spiral Sliced Uncured Ham Fully Cooked Semi-Boneless
- Butcher Boy Boneless Fully Cooked Ham Water Added
- Niman Ranch All Natural Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham
- Open Nature spiral sliced seasoned uncured ham semi-boneless cooked
- Five Star Brand Pepperoni
- Big Y bone-in hickory smoked ham steak