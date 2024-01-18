Expand / Collapse search
Recognize this man? Chicago police say he's reported missing in Little Village

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Eleazer Esparza was last seen in the 2600 block of South Central Park Avenue at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18.  (FOX 32 Digital Staff )

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 66-year-old man who is reported missing in Little Village

Eleazer Esparza was last seen in the 2600 block of South Central Park Avenue at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18. 

Police say he was wearing a dark green jacket and blue/white striped pajama pants at the time of his disappearance. 

Esparza is described as being 5-foot-10 with brown eyes and gray hair. He also may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Area One Special Victims at 312-747-8380 or 911. 