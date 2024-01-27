Recognize this man? Police say he was last seen nearly two weeks ago on NW Side

article

A search for a missing 32-year-old man on the Northwest Side is nearing the two-week mark.

Ricky Wetherspoon was last seen Jan. 16 in the 2200 block of West Division Street.

He's described as being 6-foot 1 with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a royal blue winter coat, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Wetherspoon may also be in need of medical attention, police say.

Anyone with any more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago PD's Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266 or 911.