NB Red Line service suspended between Belmont, Howard due to police activity

The Brief Northbound Red Line service was suspended early Tuesday between Belmont and Howard due to police activity at the Wilson station, CTA officials said. Shuttle buses are running in both directions to connect the affected stations. Riders are advised to allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes, and stay tuned for service updates, as no timeline for restoration has been announced.



Northbound Red Line service was suspended early Tuesday between Belmont and Howard due to police activity at the Wilson station, CTA officials said.

As of 4:39 a.m., trains were only operating between the 95th/Dan Ryan and Belmont stations.

What you can do:

Shuttle buses have been deployed to connect service between Belmont and Howard in both directions.

The CTA advised riders to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including the #36 Broadway and #81 Lawrence buses.

Riders are encouraged to listen for announcements and seek assistance from station personnel as service updates become available.

The CTA did not have a timeline for when they expect service to be restored. Check out their website for the latest updates.