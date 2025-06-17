NB Red Line service suspended between Belmont, Howard due to police activity
CHICAGO - Northbound Red Line service was suspended early Tuesday between Belmont and Howard due to police activity at the Wilson station, CTA officials said.
As of 4:39 a.m., trains were only operating between the 95th/Dan Ryan and Belmont stations.
What you can do:
Shuttle buses have been deployed to connect service between Belmont and Howard in both directions.
The CTA advised riders to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including the #36 Broadway and #81 Lawrence buses.
Riders are encouraged to listen for announcements and seek assistance from station personnel as service updates become available.
The CTA did not have a timeline for when they expect service to be restored. Check out their website for the latest updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Transit Authority.