Red Line robbery: 2 suspects on the run after allegedly attacking passenger

article

A search is underway for two suspects who allegedly tried to rob a passenger on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line train earlier this week.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m., May 28, at 15 W. 79th Street on the city's South Side.

The two suspects, both men between the ages of 25-35, approached a passenger who was asleep on the train and searched his bag, according to Chicago police.

When the passenger awoke and saw the suspects, they punched him in the face, head and back, authorities said. The suspects then fled the scene.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black vest and blue jeans. The other suspect had long dreadlocks and was wearing a white multi-colored t-shirt, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com.