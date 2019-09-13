Red Line trains back to normal service after suspension between 63rd and 95th

article

Red Line trains were temporarily suspended because of reports of someone on the tracks at the 87th Street stop.

About 5:40 p.m., an “unauthorized person” was seen on the tracks at the 87th Street stop, the agency said. Power to the trains was cut and service was temporarily suspended between the 63rd Street and the 95th Street stops as Chicago police responded to search the area.

Trains resumed normal service about 6:40 p.m. but were running with delays at 95th Street because of signal problems, the agency said.