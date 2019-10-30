Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks for 3 hours due to track issue

Red Line service was rerouted to above-ground tracks for over three hours Wednesday due to a problem at the Grand Avenue subway station.

The reroute began at 10:25 a.m., when southbound Red Line trains were diverted to elevated tracks between Fullerton Avenue and Cermak-Chinatown, according to a Chicago Transit Authority spokesperson.

The CTA announced at 1:43 p.m. that trains resumed normal routing via the subway.

The reroute was due to a “track condition” at Grand, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson could not elaborate on the nature of the issue.

The CTA provided supplemental southbound bus shuttles between Fullerton and State/Lake for the duration of the reroute.