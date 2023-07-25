Registered nurses rally outside Jackson Park Hospital for better staffing, contract

An information picket was held on Tuesday at Jackson Park Hospital, where registered nurses voiced their demands for improved staffing levels and a fair contract.

The nurses have been working without a contract since June 30th, and union members took to the streets outside the facility, accusing management of not doing enough to attract and retain experienced nursing staff.

Union leaders emphasized that the issue is not a nursing shortage but rather a staffing crisis, which they believe management should address urgently.

Despite reaching out to Jackson Park Hospital for a statement, there has been no response at the time of reporting.

In addition to the situation at Jackson Park Hospital, the Illinois Nurses Association is also negotiating a new contract for nurses working at the Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center in Park Forest, who have similar demands for improved staffing and working conditions.