Chicago weather: Dense fog this morning, mild clouds this afternoon

The Brief Dense fog is impacting parts of northern and western Chicagoland this morning, with an advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Today stays mostly cloudy and seasonable in the mid 40s, with showers mainly south tonight into early Thursday. A warm surge brings near-70-degree highs Friday, followed by weekend storms and cooler air before more warmth early next week.



A thin but dense cloud blankets the ground, and that has warranted a dense fog advisory for northern and western portions of Chicagoland. This will expire at 9 a.m.

The rest of the day will feature seasonable temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s for most of Chicagoland, but it will be once again cooler near the lake. A chance of showers returns to the area tonight and will likely favor our southern area. These will continue into early tomorrow morning, but not everyone will have rain.

What's next:

Highs tomorrow will be close to 50°. Once again it will be much cooler along the lake. Thursday night into Friday there is another chance for showers as much warmer air arrives.

Most of Friday will be rain free and unseasonably mild with highs around 70, making it the warmest day of the year so far. A line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the area at night ending by early Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday will feature partial clearing and cooler temperatures with highs closer to 60. Temperatures will likely fall during the afternoon closer to 50 degrees, especially near the lake.

On Sunday it will be partly sunny and pleasant with highs not far from 60. Unseasonable warmth returns early next week with highs of 70° likely on Monday and Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving at some point on Tuesday.