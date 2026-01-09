Rep. Mike Quigley announces run for Chicago mayor

The Brief Rep. Mike Quigley announced his candidacy for Chicago mayor, saying the city needs a pro-growth, pro-business leader to address public safety concerns and financial instability. Quigley joins a growing field as Mayor Brandon Johnson weighs a second term, with pension insolvency and government restructuring central to his message.



Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley has entered the race for mayor of Chicago.

Quigley announced his candidacy Friday, becoming the latest contender to seek the city’s top job.

What we know:

The North Side Democrat said Chicago faces deeper challenges than Washington and needs a pro-growth, pro-business mayor to reverse its fortunes.

While crime statistics may be improving, Quigley said residents still do not feel safe. He also warned the city’s financial problems will require what he called a structural overhaul of government.

Quigley pointed to pension insolvency as the city’s biggest long-term threat, saying some level of pension reform will be necessary.

He joins Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and entrepreneur Joe Holberg as declared candidates in the race.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has not said whether he will seek a second term. Other potential contenders include Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Quigley previously served as a Cook County commissioner before winning election to Congress in 2008, where he has represented a North Side district ever since.