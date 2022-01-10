Rep. Sean Casten tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep Sean Casten (D-Ill.) said he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Illinois congressman, who is vaccinated and received his booster shot, said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

"Today, I received a positive COVID-19 test result," Casten said in a statement. "Having completed both my vaccine and booster shot, I am fortunate to have only mild symptoms. I am isolating and will follow all of the required health protocols to keep my family, staff, and community safe. I'm grateful for the miraculous work of our scientists and health care workers-and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and mask up."

