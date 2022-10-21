Report: Ozzie Guillen to interview for White Sox manager job

There are rumors swirling about whom the Chicago White Sox will hire as their new manager.

New names are popping up nearly every day, but could we possibly see a return of a manager on the South Side again?

According to a report, Ozzie Guillen will interview with the White Sox next week.

Guillen's familiar with the history of the Sox organization. He played 13 seasons for the White Sox and was manager for eight, leading the 2005 World Series champion team.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Rick Hahn said he wasn't necessarily looking for someone with White Sox DNA, but between Guillen's original stint, Robin Ventura, Rick Renteria and Tony La Russa — there's a trend.

Other names in the rumor mill are Astro's bench coach Joe Espada, Braves third base coach Ron Washington and Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol.

There were five openings across Major League Baseball. It's now down to three, along with the White Sox, the Royals and the Marlins searching for their next manager as well.