Reported teen employee shot outside Popeyes in Chicago

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a Popeyes restaurant Friday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Two males exited the restaurant about 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue after getting into an argument with the teen inside, Chicago police said.

The teen walked out into the parking lot and one of the males opened fire from an alley, police said.

The 17-year-old was hit in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Witnesses say the victim is an employee of the Popeyes.

An employee from a restaurant across the street said they didn’t hear the gunshots but police could be seen investigating the area outside the Popeyes.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.

