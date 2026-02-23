Reps. Garcia, Ramirez back Kaegi in Cook County assessor race

The Brief The Cook County assessor race is drawing intense attention as property taxes rise for homeowners; incumbent Fritz Kaegi faces Pat Hynes, who has the county Democratic Party’s endorsement. A county report found Black and Latino neighborhoods have been hit hardest, with more than 1 million homeowners seeing tax increases under Kaegi, who blames the appeals system. U.S. Reps. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Delia Ramirez rallied Monday in support of Kaegi, citing fairness for working families.



With downtown Chicago still yet to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the tax burden shifting away from the city and landing squarely on homeowners, the race for Cook County assessor has become one of the most closely watched on the primary ballot.

Fritz Kaegi is looking for a third term, while Lyons Township Assessor Pat Hynes has the endorsement of the Cook County Democratic Party.

What we know:

In a recent report, the Cook County Treasurer’s Office found the hardest hit have been those living in Black and Latino neighborhoods.

Overall, more than a million homeowners have seen their property taxes go up under Kaegi, who argues it’s not his office but the appeals' system, which favors downtown businesses.

On Monday, outgoing U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez rallied for Kaegi.

What they're saying:

"I used to work for neighborhood housing services, so I know how important for working families owning a home represents years of sacrifice. Families budget carefully, they plan for the future and government should match that responsibility with fairness," said Congressman Garcia.

"I come from a community that understands the challenges of displacement and what happens when you are trying to make decisions. Can I pay for the mortgage or am I going to be able to go to the doctor? It's why I am clear of why I'm for Fritz Kaegi—it's why I supported him before and it's why I'm supporting Fritz again today," said Rep. Ramirez.