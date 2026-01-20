Resident jumps into officer’s arms during Aurora house fire rescue, officials say

The Brief Multiple people were rescued from a fast-moving house fire in Aurora, including one resident who jumped from a second-floor window into a police officer’s arms. Two residents and one police officer were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and the home was declared uninhabitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Aurora Fire Department.



Multiple people were rescued from a house fire Saturday morning in Aurora, including one resident who jumped from a second-floor window into the arms of a police officer, officials said.

What we know:

The fire broke out just before 8:30 a.m. at a two-and-a-half-story home in the 200 block of Prairie Street, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

Fire officials said multiple 911 callers reported people trapped inside the home. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the house and visible fire in the basement.

Several people were trapped at second-floor windows, officials said. One resident jumped into the arms of an Aurora police officer before ladders were deployed. Another person was rescued by firefighters using a ground ladder on the side of the home. All remaining people inside were able to evacuate safely.

Firefighters searched the rest of the home and found no one else inside.

Two people and one police officer were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The home sustained significant damage and was declared uninhabitable.

"This was a fast-moving fire that could have ended much differently," said Aurora Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Nickel. "Thanks to the quick actions of police officers and firefighters on scene, everyone made it out safely. As winter fires continue to rise, this is a good reminder to check smoke alarms, have an escape plan, and stay alert to fire risks in the home."

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Aurora Fire Department fire investigators.