Residents displaced after Naperville home destroyed in afternoon blaze

Residents are displaced in Naperville after their home went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Wildflower Circle.

As Naperville Fire Department crews were arriving at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and the roof and side of the home were fully engulfed.

The flames were also seen reaching a nearby residence.

Everyone in the home was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters deployed several hose lines and aerial devices to contain the flames. Nearly an hour later, the fire was under control, but crews remained at the scene to extinguish any leftover hot spots.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and the flames left behind $300,000 in damage, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.