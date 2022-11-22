Restaurant owner in Hammond shot during attempted robbery

The owner of a restaurant in northwest Indiana was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday.

At about 5:34 p.m., Hammond police responded to Jack's Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue for an attempted robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the owner who said that a Black male entered his store and demanded money.

The owner fought with the male, at which point, the gun being held by the suspect discharged, police said.

The owner was struck in the ankle by gunfire.

He was transported to an area hospital for his injury.

The suspect fled the scene.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hammond Police Detective Bureau at (219) 852-2906.