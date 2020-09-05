Restaurants robbed at gunpoint in Irving Park, Albany Park

Two restaurants were robbed at gunpoint in August in Irving Park and Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone went into a restaurant, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 9:05 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 3100 block of W. Addison Street and about 3:55 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 3600 block of W. Irving Park Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.