Retail crime rings targeted under new state proposal

State officials on Monday announced a new proposal that would partner with local businesses to target organized retail crime rings.

The Illinois Attorney General's Office will work in partnership with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association to stiffen prosecution for thieves, cut down on third-party sales of stolen items and create a statewide database to aid communication between law enforcement agencies and retailers.

"We cannot make the mistake of looking at organized retail crimes as being isolated events if we are to fully address the problem," Illinois Attorney General Raoul said in a statement. "I established an Organized Retail Crime Task Force because collaborations between law enforcement, the retail industry and government are critical to interrupting the criminal enterprise behind these crimes, which are frequently connected to drug and human trafficking."

Under the new framework, organized retail crime suspects could also be prosecuted by the Attorney General via the Statewide Grand Jury.

Money would be set aside for new positions in the Attorney General's office and State's Attorney's Office dedicated to prosecuting retail theft and illicit trade.

The proposal would require online marketplaces to verify the identity of third-party sellers by using bank account numbers or taxpayer IDs. Sellers who don't have valid contact information could have their accounts suspended.