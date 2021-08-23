Retail thefts reported at Near North Side businesses
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning retail stores about a string of recent thefts in the Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods
In each incident, a group of four to seven males entered stores on the city's Near North Side and snatched purses off display tables without paying before hopping into a waiting vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.
These thefts happened:
- In the 900 block of North Rush Street on Aug. 15 during the afternoon hours.
- In the first block of East Huron Street on Aug. 16 during the afternoon hours.
- In the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 16 during the afternoon hours.
- In the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 21 during the afternoon hours.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
