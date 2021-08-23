Retail thefts reported at Near North Side businesses

Chicago police are warning retail stores about a string of recent thefts in the Gold Coast and River North neighborhoods

In each incident, a group of four to seven males entered stores on the city's Near North Side and snatched purses off display tables without paying before hopping into a waiting vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

These thefts happened:

In the 900 block of North Rush Street on Aug. 15 during the afternoon hours.

In the first block of East Huron Street on Aug. 16 during the afternoon hours.

In the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 16 during the afternoon hours.

In the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 21 during the afternoon hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP