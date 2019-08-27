Retail thefts reported on one block in the Loop: police

article

Chicago police are warning retail stores in the Loop of six thefts that have occurred on one block in August.

In each incident, four men entered clothing stores in the first block of North State Street and took various items without paying, Chicago police said in a community alert. The men have used force or threatened to use force when confronted by store workers.

These thefts happened during business hours between Aug. 6 and Aug. 23, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.