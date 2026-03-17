Chicago man shot CPD sergeant, woman minutes apart on South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with separate shootings that injured a Chicago police sergeant and a 63-year-old woman on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
Treavor Taylor, 26, faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to police.
Authorities said Taylor was arrested late Saturday in the 11100 block of South Corliss Avenue, about 20 minutes after the shootings.
The backstory:
Police said the first shooting happened minutes earlier in the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue, where a 63-year-old woman was shot in the foot. Shortly after, an on-duty Chicago police sergeant was shot in the leg while driving a marked patrol vehicle in the 11200 block of South Corliss Avenue around 11:11 p.m.
The injured sergeant transported himself to a hospital and was listed in good condition, police said. The woman was also hospitalized in fair condition.
A weapon was recovered at the time of Taylor’s arrest, authorities said.
The video below is from a previous Fox Chicago report.
What we don't know:
Police said the woman knew Taylor but did not specify their relationship.
What's next:
Taylor has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox Chicago news coverage.