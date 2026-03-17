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Chicago man shot CPD sergeant, woman minutes apart on South Side: police

By Will Hager
Published  March 17, 2026 9:54am CDT
Pullman
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Treavor Taylor | Chicago police

The Brief

    • A man is charged in two South Side shootings.
    • A Chicago police sergeant and a 63-year-old woman were injured.
    • The suspect was arrested shortly after the incidents.

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with separate shootings that injured a Chicago police sergeant and a 63-year-old woman on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Treavor Taylor, 26, faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to police.

Authorities said Taylor was arrested late Saturday in the 11100 block of South Corliss Avenue, about 20 minutes after the shootings.

The backstory:

Police said the first shooting happened minutes earlier in the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue, where a 63-year-old woman was shot in the foot. Shortly after, an on-duty Chicago police sergeant was shot in the leg while driving a marked patrol vehicle in the 11200 block of South Corliss Avenue around 11:11 p.m.

The injured sergeant transported himself to a hospital and was listed in good condition, police said. The woman was also hospitalized in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered at the time of Taylor’s arrest, authorities said.

The video below is from a previous Fox Chicago report.

Chicago police officer shot while driving on South Side, suspect in custody, CPD says

Chicago police officer shot while driving on South Side, suspect in custody, CPD says

A Chicago police officer was shot and injured while driving on the city’s South Side late Saturday night, and a suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

Police said the woman knew Taylor but did not specify their relationship.

What's next:

Taylor has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox Chicago news coverage.

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