Chicago man shot CPD sergeant, woman minutes apart on South Side: police

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The Brief A man is charged in two South Side shootings. A Chicago police sergeant and a 63-year-old woman were injured. The suspect was arrested shortly after the incidents.



A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with separate shootings that injured a Chicago police sergeant and a 63-year-old woman on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Treavor Taylor, 26, faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to police.

Authorities said Taylor was arrested late Saturday in the 11100 block of South Corliss Avenue, about 20 minutes after the shootings.

The backstory:

Police said the first shooting happened minutes earlier in the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue, where a 63-year-old woman was shot in the foot. Shortly after, an on-duty Chicago police sergeant was shot in the leg while driving a marked patrol vehicle in the 11200 block of South Corliss Avenue around 11:11 p.m.

The injured sergeant transported himself to a hospital and was listed in good condition, police said. The woman was also hospitalized in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered at the time of Taylor’s arrest, authorities said.

The video below is from a previous Fox Chicago report.

What we don't know:

Police said the woman knew Taylor but did not specify their relationship.

What's next:

Taylor has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.