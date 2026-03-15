Chicago police officer shot while driving on South Side, suspect in custody, CPD says
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was shot and injured while driving on the city’s South Side late Saturday night, and a suspect is in custody.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 11:11 p.m. in the 11200 block of S. Corliss Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The on-duty sergeant was traveling in a marked patrol car when he was shot in the leg, police said.
The sergeant took himself to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in good condition.
A suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered. Police did not identify the suspect.
Area detectives are investigating.