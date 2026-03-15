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Chicago police officer shot while driving on South Side, suspect in custody, CPD says

By Alex Ortiz
Published  March 15, 2026 6:33am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago police officer shot while driving on South Side, suspect in custody, CPD says

Chicago police officer shot while driving on South Side, suspect in custody, CPD says

A Chicago police officer was shot and injured while driving on the city’s South Side late Saturday night, and a suspect is in custody.

The Brief

    • A Chicago police sergeant was shot and injured while driving on the South Side late Saturday night.
    • A suspect was taken into custody.

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was shot and injured while driving on the city’s South Side late Saturday night, and a suspect is in custody.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:11 p.m. in the 11200 block of S. Corliss Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The on-duty sergeant was traveling in a marked patrol car when he was shot in the leg, police said.

The sergeant took himself to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in good condition.

A suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered. Police did not identify the suspect.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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