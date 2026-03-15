Chicago police officer shot while driving on South Side, suspect in custody, CPD says

The Brief A Chicago police sergeant was shot and injured while driving on the South Side late Saturday night. A suspect was taken into custody.



A Chicago police officer was shot and injured while driving on the city’s South Side late Saturday night, and a suspect is in custody.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:11 p.m. in the 11200 block of S. Corliss Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The on-duty sergeant was traveling in a marked patrol car when he was shot in the leg, police said.

The sergeant took himself to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in good condition.

A suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered. Police did not identify the suspect.

Area detectives are investigating.