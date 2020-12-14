Retired CPD officer charged with choking, sexually assaulting and threatening fiancée with guns

A retired Chicago Police officer allegedly sexually assaulted, choked and pointed guns at his fiancée, threatening to kill her twice during a drunken rage at his home on the Southwest Side, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Edison Cevallos initially became agitated with the woman on the night of May 20 after he had been drinking all day, Cook County prosecutors said Monday.

The 60-year-old woman retreated to the upstairs bedroom. But Cevallos followed and the two started to argue about her kissing her son-in-law on the cheek, prosecutors said.

Cevallos, 63, ended up putting the woman in a chokehold and tried to put his legs on top of her, prosecutors said. When she broke away, Cevallos allegedly grabbed a small firearm from a drawer next to the bed, pointed it at the woman and threatened to kill her.

Cavallos worked as a police officer at the Cicero school, where he had been employed since his 2017 retirement from the Chicago Police Department, the Sun-Times reported.

Cevallos was ordered held on $100,000 bail for aggravated criminal sexual assault and battery.

He is expected back in court Jan. 12.