Retirement community holds 'Senior Prom' for residents to celebrate pandemic restrictions loosening
FRANKLIN, Massachusetts - It has been a long pandemic year for all of us, but for senior citizens isolated from family, friends and fun, it has been especially excruciating.
To celebrate the end of pandemic restrictions, a "Senior Prom" was held at the Magnolia Heights Gracious Living Community in Franklin, Massachusetts.
Corsages were given to the residents, a king and queen were crowned and awards were given out for "Best Hair" and "Cutest Couple."
Before the prom, there was dinner with a live saxophone and at the end, an ice cream truck arrived.
Eighty seniors attended along with staff.
Advertisement